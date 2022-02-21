Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Desjardins

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:LOCL opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Freshlocal Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.
Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile
