Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Desjardins

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:LOCL opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Freshlocal Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

