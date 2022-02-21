Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

