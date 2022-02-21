Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 1,202 ($16.27) and last traded at GBX 1,202 ($16.27), with a volume of 92184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.86).

Specifically, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.91), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($43,352.50).

FDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($39.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £473.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,554.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,131.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

