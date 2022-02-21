FUNToken Market Capitalization Achieves $97.57 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $97.57 million and $6.35 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

