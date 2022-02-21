Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,225 ($70.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.54) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.18).

Future stock opened at GBX 2,552 ($34.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,324.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,498.09.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.52) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($315,773.13).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

