FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0003 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. FuzeX has a market cap of $232,072.92 and $25.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Coin Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

