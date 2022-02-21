FY2022 EPS Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

PLTR stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.