FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.94). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $88.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

