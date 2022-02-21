Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) versus Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Critical Review

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Galaxy Gaming 15.31% -11.34% 8.61%

This table compares Bowlero and Galaxy Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.41 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.50 -$2.21 million $0.12 34.25

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bowlero and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.17%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Bowlero on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowlero Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

