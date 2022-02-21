Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.05 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.18. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $14.47 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.78.

GNRC stock opened at $294.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.65.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

