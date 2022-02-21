Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.78.

GNRC stock opened at $294.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.65. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

