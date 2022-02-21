General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $215.82 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $218.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

