General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Electric stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.69. 15,644,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

