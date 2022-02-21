Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Financial Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities 17.73% 5.76% 3.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Income Properties and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $211.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.28%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sun Communities pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities $1.40 billion 15.37 $147.45 million $3.28 56.51

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

