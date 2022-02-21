Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 828,431 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

UEC opened at $2.88 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $769.69 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

