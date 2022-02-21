Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of RUBY opened at $5.15 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.