Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

