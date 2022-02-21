Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

GILT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth $103,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

