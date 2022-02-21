GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,571.20 ($21.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,622.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.85. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a market cap of £79.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

