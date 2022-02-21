GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Hits $1,352.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $223,035.40 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.95 or 0.06986458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00286997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00780772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00069647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00410858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00218373 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.