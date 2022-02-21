Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $339.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $339.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.10.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.86. Globant has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.