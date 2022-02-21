Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,712. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.