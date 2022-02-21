Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 472.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 48.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 676,703 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter worth $8,444,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signify Health by 196.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 285,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.