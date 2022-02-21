Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,498 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,147,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $53,294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $48,048,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

BHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.