Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,267 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SKM opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

