Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

