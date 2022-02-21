Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 59,190 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $501,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 10,758.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

FRG opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

