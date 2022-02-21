GoodRx (GDRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDRX stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

