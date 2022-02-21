Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $17,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 1,057,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

