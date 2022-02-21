Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,409 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

