Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.06 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

