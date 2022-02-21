Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,625 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

