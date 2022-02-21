Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $226.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00279126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002135 BTC.

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

