Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Griffon has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.87. Griffon has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Griffon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Griffon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

