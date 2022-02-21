Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

Grupo Lala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.