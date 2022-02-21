GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 153,561 Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 40.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 297,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADXS stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Advaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

