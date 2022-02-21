GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $36,000 in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.59 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

