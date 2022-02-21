GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $101,000 Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 37.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 87,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

BSBR stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

