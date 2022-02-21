Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.92). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.