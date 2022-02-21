Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.92). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.
In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
