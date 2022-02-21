Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.11.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

