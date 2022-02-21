Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guess? by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GES stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.08. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

