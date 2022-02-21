Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

