Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PNI opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

