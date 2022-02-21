Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

