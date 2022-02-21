Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

