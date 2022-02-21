Hamster (HAM) Hits Market Cap of $20.48 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $566,573.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.57 or 0.99532372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.