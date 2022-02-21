Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,974. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

