Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $17.65 on Monday. Hanger has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $683.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

