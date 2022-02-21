Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,215,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. 1,502,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.