Head-To-Head Analysis: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for electroCore and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 313.42%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

electroCore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -380.36% -69.00% -55.55% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 10.88 -$23.51 million ($0.37) -1.46 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Summary

electroCore beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

